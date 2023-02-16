Opelika police have arrested an Opelika High School teacher under a charge of soliciting a sex act with a student under the age of 19.

On Feb. 8, the Opelika Police Department was notified by Opelika City Schools Administration regarding an incident that had occurred involving an OHS student and faculty member, the police report said.

During the investigation, Montre Learius Battle, 37, of Cusseta, was placed on administrative leave.

On Thursday, Battle was arrested on a charge of a school employee soliciting a sex act with a student under the age of 19, which police said is a Class A misdemeanor.

This case remains under investigation by the OPD.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.