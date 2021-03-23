Police looking for Opelika man missing for more than 2 weeks

The Opelika Police Department is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing Opelika man who was last seen more than two weeks ago.

Louis Carter Young Jr., 58, of Opelika, was last seen near his home in the 1100 block of Magnolia Street on March 8, police said.

Young is about 6 feet tall and weighs 185 pounds, but it is unknown what clothes he is wearing, police said.

Young missed his last doctor’s appointment, and police say his family is worried about him.

The Opelika Police Department is asking anyone with any information about the location of Young to contact them at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.