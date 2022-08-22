Police: Man crashes into Opelika High School track building while trying to evade traffic stop

The track building at Opelika High School, which houses the concession stands and bathrooms, was damaged over the weekend when a car hit it while fleeing from the police.

Marqures Foreman was arrested and charged with attempting to elude a police officer.

According to a report from Opelika Police Department, an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Foreman on Columbus Parkway at 11:34 p.m. Friday.

Foreman fled the scene in his vehicle and the officer attempted to pursue but lost sight of the vehicle, according to the police report.

A short time later, officers responded to a vehicle crash at Opelika High School and saw a man running from the scene.

Officers were able to take Foreman into custody and transport him to EAMC for treatment for injuries he sustained during the crash.

Becky Brown, public relations director for Opelika City Schools, told Opelika-Auburn News that there was "significant damage" to the track building at Opelika High School.

Brown said the school does not currently know how much it will cost to repair the damage.

The wreck happened away from the main school building, and athletics will not be affected by it, she said.