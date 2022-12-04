Police: Man found dead after police respond to shots fired call in Valley

The Valley Police Department says a 23-year-old was found unresponsive at 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning after police were sent to the area on a shots fired call.

VPD says officers arrived at the 1300 block of County Road 196 and found Dalton Alexander Stringfellow, 23, of Salem, unresponsive in a ditch. Police say Emergency Medical Services were unable to revive him.

Police say the cause of death is undetermined and that the body as been sent to the medical examiner's office in Montgomery for autopsy.

Police say a second individual, a 27-year-old man who was with Stringfellow, was wounded by some type of cutting instrument. Police say he was treated at the scene but refused further service.

No suspects have been named.

VPD urges anyone with information concering the case to call the Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200 or the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP, 833-AL1-STOP, or online at www.215stop.com.