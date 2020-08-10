Police reports from Aug. 10

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION
- Theft from unlocked motor vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of Cloverbrook Circle.
- Criminal mischief (damage to business property) was reported in the 700 block of West Magnolia Avenue.
- Discharging firearm in city was reported in the 100 block of Mimosa Avenue.
- Third-degree burglary, first-degree theft of property and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 600 block of Shug Jordan Parkway.
- Theft of lost property and fraudulent use of credit/debit card were reported in the 2100 block of Moores Mill Road.
- Theft of article from unlocked auto was reported in the 1100 block of Northlake Drive.
- Patrick Allen Gadilhe, 34, of Hoover, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property.
- Kemarcus Daeshun Foreman, 20, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree theft of property and three counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.
- Marietta Flowers Johnson, 56, of Atmore, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
- Rhett Thomas King, 31, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
- Adrian Jederrius Craig was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
- Jason Jermaine Chambless, 37, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
- Jeffrey Maddox, 51, of Aurora, Colorado, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
- A Freeport, Florida, 36-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
- Farrah Nichole Echard, 31, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Vandal Ross, 47, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence and public intoxication.
- Russell Bird, 55, of Valley, was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, public intoxication and menacing.
CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
- Nicole Marie Lyons, 26, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property.
