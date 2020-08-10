You have permission to edit this article.
Police reports from Aug. 10
Police reports from Aug. 10

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION

  • Theft from unlocked motor vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of Cloverbrook Circle. 
  • Criminal mischief (damage to business property) was reported in the 700 block of West Magnolia Avenue. 
  • Discharging firearm in city was reported in the 100 block of Mimosa Avenue. 
  • Third-degree burglary, first-degree theft of property and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 600 block of Shug Jordan Parkway. 
  • Theft of lost property and fraudulent use of credit/debit card were reported in the 2100 block of Moores Mill Road. 
  • Theft of article from unlocked auto was reported in the 1100 block of Northlake Drive.
  • Patrick Allen Gadilhe, 34, of Hoover, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property. 
  • Kemarcus Daeshun Foreman, 20, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree theft of property and three counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle. 
  • Marietta Flowers Johnson, 56, of Atmore, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. 
  • Rhett Thomas King, 31, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. 
  • Adrian Jederrius Craig was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 
  • Jason Jermaine Chambless, 37, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. 
  • Jeffrey Maddox, 51, of Aurora, Colorado, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. 
  • A Freeport, Florida, 36-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). 
  • Farrah Nichole Echard, 31, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. 

LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Vandal Ross, 47, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence and public intoxication. 
  • Russell Bird, 55, of Valley, was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, public intoxication and menacing. 

CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

  • Nicole Marie Lyons, 26, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property. 
