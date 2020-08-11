You have permission to edit this article.
Police reports from Aug. 11

Police lights

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION

  • Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 700 block of North Gay Street. 

OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle and theft occurred at a construction site located at 1405 S. Fox Run Pkwy. 
  • Second-degree arson occurred in the 1700 block of Third Avenue. 
  • Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle and theft occurred at Animal Health Center, 1520 Second Ave. 

CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

  • Jamarious Williams, 30, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer. 

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

  • A resident of Dudleyville Road filed a report for theft. 
  • A resident of Peckerwood Road filed a report for theft. 
