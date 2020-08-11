Police reports from Aug. 11

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION
- Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 700 block of North Gay Street.
OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle and theft occurred at a construction site located at 1405 S. Fox Run Pkwy.
- Second-degree arson occurred in the 1700 block of Third Avenue.
- Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle and theft occurred at Animal Health Center, 1520 Second Ave.
CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
- Jamarious Williams, 30, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT
- A resident of Dudleyville Road filed a report for theft.
- A resident of Peckerwood Road filed a report for theft.
