Police reports from Aug. 12

LEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
- Second-degree receiving stolen property, second-degree possession of marijuana, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer and attempt to commit a controlled substance crime were reported at Lee Road 166 near Lee Road 701 in Opelika.
- Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported at 100 Lee Rd. 476, Phenix City.
- First-degree theft of property was reported in the 200 block of Lee Road 374, Valley.
- Second-degree theft of property was reported at 119 Lee Rd. 2083, Phenix City.
- Michael Wayne Beach, 36, was arrested and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property.
- Drew Rastus Adams Henson, 27, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (ecstasy) and second-degree possession of marijuana.
- Quandarryl Obrian Patrick, 29, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
- Serita Tyshun Harvey, 19, was arrested and charged with second-degree receiving stolen property, second-degree possession of marijuana and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer.
- John Devin Phillips, 57, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Alexandra R. Dellavecchia, 41, was arrested and charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance.
- Christopher Scott Covington, 35, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
AUBURN POLICE DIVISION
- Theft of article from unlocked auto was reported in the 2100 block of Lee Road 12.
- A Tallassee 37-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
- An Auburn 32-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle occurred in the 2900 block of Hillside Circle.
- Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle and theft occurred at Hanwha, 4400 of Northpark Dr.
VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Second-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue.
