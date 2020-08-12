You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police reports from Aug. 12
0 comments

Police reports from Aug. 12

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Police lights

LEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

  • Second-degree receiving stolen property, second-degree possession of marijuana, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer and attempt to commit a controlled substance crime were reported at Lee Road 166 near Lee Road 701 in Opelika. 
  • Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported at 100 Lee Rd. 476, Phenix City. 
  • First-degree theft of property was reported in the 200 block of Lee Road 374, Valley. 
  • Second-degree theft of property was reported at 119 Lee Rd. 2083, Phenix City. 
  • Michael Wayne Beach, 36, was arrested and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property. 
  • Drew Rastus Adams Henson, 27, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (ecstasy) and second-degree possession of marijuana. 
  • Quandarryl Obrian Patrick, 29, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 
  • Serita Tyshun Harvey, 19, was arrested and charged with second-degree receiving stolen property, second-degree possession of marijuana and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer. 
  • John Devin Phillips, 57, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. 
  • Alexandra R. Dellavecchia, 41, was arrested and charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance. 
  • Christopher Scott Covington, 35, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. 

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION

  • Theft of article from unlocked auto was reported in the 2100 block of Lee Road 12. 
  • A Tallassee 37-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. 
  • An Auburn 32-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. 

OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle occurred in the 2900 block of Hillside Circle. 
  • Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle and theft occurred at Hanwha, 4400 of Northpark Dr.

VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Second-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported in the 3500 block of 20th Avenue. 
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert