You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police reports from Aug. 14
0 comments

Police reports from Aug. 14

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Police lights

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION

  • Theft of property was reported in the 300 block of Samford Village Court. 
  • Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Cedarcrest Circle. 
  • Burglary was reported in the 1800 block of Wire Road. 
  • Harrison Penn Nugent was arrested and charged with public intoxication
  • Ke'deja' Tykia Whitlow-Stinson, 21, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 
  • Hamptom Davis Mcduffee, 18, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol under age 21). 
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert