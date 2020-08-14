Police reports from Aug. 14

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION
- Theft of property was reported in the 300 block of Samford Village Court.
- Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Cedarcrest Circle.
- Burglary was reported in the 1800 block of Wire Road.
- Harrison Penn Nugent was arrested and charged with public intoxication
- Ke'deja' Tykia Whitlow-Stinson, 21, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
- Hamptom Davis Mcduffee, 18, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol under age 21).
