Police reports from Aug. 17
Police reports from Aug. 17

Police lights

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION

  • Theft of property was reported in the 1000 block of Chinook Street. 
  • Theft of property was reported in the 2900 block of East University Drive. 
  • Theft of lost property was reported in the 1100 block of West Samford Avenue. 
  • First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1400 block of Townsend Court. 
  • Theft of property was reported in the 500 block of Webster Road. 
  • Theft of property (unlocked vehicle) was reported in the 300 block of North Dean Road. 
  • Theft of property was reported in the 300 block of East Longleaf Drive. 
  • Theft of property was reported in the 100 block of West Magnolia Avenue. 
  • Theft of property was reported in the 500 block of West Glenn Avenue. 
  • Discharging of weapons and criminal mischief (other) were reported in the 600 block of Dekalb Street. 
  • Burglary was reported in the 100 block of West Magnolia Avenue. 
  • Theft of property was reported in the 1100 block of South College Street. 
  • First-degree theft of property was reported in the 3000 block of Lee Road 10. 
  • Kyle Daniel Feemster was arrested and charged with pubic intoxication. 
  • Jackson Cole Duke was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 
  • Javen Lee Smith was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 
  • A Tuskegee 24-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. 
  • A Tuskegee 37-year-old was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (controlled substance) and possession of drug paraphernalia. 
  • A Woodville 29-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. 

OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTEMTN

  • Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 1100 block of Columbus Parkway. 
  • A burglary occurred in the 1700 block of Hurst Street. 
  • Brady Kindred, 62, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. 

VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Second-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 4100 block of 19th Avenue. 
  • Second-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 4300 block of County Road 388. 

LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Vandal Ross, 47, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with attempting to elude and driving under the influence. 
  • Darrell Cummings, 45, Lanett, was arrested and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct. 
  • Discharge firearm into an occupied dwelling was reported in the 600 block of North 14th Court. 
