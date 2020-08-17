Police reports from Aug. 17

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION
- Theft of property was reported in the 1000 block of Chinook Street.
- Theft of property was reported in the 2900 block of East University Drive.
- Theft of lost property was reported in the 1100 block of West Samford Avenue.
- First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1400 block of Townsend Court.
- Theft of property was reported in the 500 block of Webster Road.
- Theft of property (unlocked vehicle) was reported in the 300 block of North Dean Road.
- Theft of property was reported in the 300 block of East Longleaf Drive.
- Theft of property was reported in the 100 block of West Magnolia Avenue.
- Theft of property was reported in the 500 block of West Glenn Avenue.
- Discharging of weapons and criminal mischief (other) were reported in the 600 block of Dekalb Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 100 block of West Magnolia Avenue.
- Theft of property was reported in the 1100 block of South College Street.
- First-degree theft of property was reported in the 3000 block of Lee Road 10.
- Kyle Daniel Feemster was arrested and charged with pubic intoxication.
- Jackson Cole Duke was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
- Javen Lee Smith was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
- A Tuskegee 24-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
- A Tuskegee 37-year-old was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (controlled substance) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A Woodville 29-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTEMTN
- Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 1100 block of Columbus Parkway.
- A burglary occurred in the 1700 block of Hurst Street.
- Brady Kindred, 62, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Second-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 4100 block of 19th Avenue.
- Second-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 4300 block of County Road 388.
LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Vandal Ross, 47, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with attempting to elude and driving under the influence.
- Darrell Cummings, 45, Lanett, was arrested and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
- Discharge firearm into an occupied dwelling was reported in the 600 block of North 14th Court.
