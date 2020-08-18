Police reports from Aug. 18

LEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
- First-degree theft of property was reported in the 500 block of Lee Road 2049, Salem.
- First-degree theft of property was reported at 9870 Lee Rd. 240, Phenix City.
- Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 1000 block of Lee Rd. 201, Salem.
- First-degree theft of property was reported at 6891 Lee Rd. 240, Phenix City.
- Octavious Charlie Bryant Jr., 23, was arrested and charged with first-degree promote prison contraband.
- Marcus Anthony Johnson, 25, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree theft of property.
- Diann Mathis Carden, 60, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
- Brian Kevin Farrar, 40, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Donnie Glenn Mcvey, 44, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and public intoxication.
- Lisa Michelle Barnes, 38, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Christopher Lynn Kirk, 25, was arrested and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer and driving under the influence (controlled substance).
- Charlotte June Cornell Posey, 30, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
AUBURN POLICE DIVISION
- Jacob Mays McMillan was arrested and charged with fleeing/attempting to elude officer, minor in possession of alcohol and public intoxication.
LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 1900 block of 53rd Avenue Southwest.
- Breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported in the 700 block of South 12th Street.
VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- First-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal mischief were reported in the 500 block of Cusseta Road.
- Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 6900 block of 21st Avenue.
