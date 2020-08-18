You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police reports from Aug. 18
0 comments

Police reports from Aug. 18

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Police lights

LEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

  • First-degree theft of property was reported in the 500 block of Lee Road 2049, Salem. 
  • First-degree theft of property was reported at 9870 Lee Rd. 240, Phenix City. 
  • Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 1000 block of Lee Rd. 201, Salem. 
  • First-degree theft of property was reported at 6891 Lee Rd. 240, Phenix City. 
  • Octavious Charlie Bryant Jr., 23, was arrested and charged with first-degree promote prison contraband. 
  • Marcus Anthony Johnson, 25, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree theft of property. 
  • Diann Mathis Carden, 60, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 
  • Brian Kevin Farrar, 40, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. 
  • Donnie Glenn Mcvey, 44, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and public intoxication. 
  • Lisa Michelle Barnes, 38, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. 
  • Christopher Lynn Kirk, 25, was arrested and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer and driving under the influence (controlled substance). 
  • Charlotte June Cornell Posey, 30, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION

  • Jacob Mays McMillan was arrested and charged with fleeing/attempting to elude officer, minor in possession of alcohol and public intoxication.

LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 1900 block of 53rd Avenue Southwest. 
  • Breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported in the 700 block of South 12th Street. 

VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • First-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal mischief were reported in the 500 block of Cusseta Road. 
  • Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 6900 block of 21st Avenue. 
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert