Police reports from Aug. 19
Police reports from Aug. 19

Police lights

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION

  • Breaking and entering auto was reported in the 300 block of Armstrong Street. 

OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • A shooting into an unoccupied vehicle occurred in the 1600 block of Fourth Avenue. 
  • Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred at A-Z Auto Mall, 1608 Spring Dr. 
  • Rykell Quinard Watts, 25, of Opelika, was arrested as a fugitive from justice. Watts had an outstanding felony warrant through the Muscogee County, Georgia, Sheriff's Office for terroristic threats. 
  • Kelvin Laron Woods, 41, of Shorter, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. 
