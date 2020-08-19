Police reports from Aug. 19

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION
- Breaking and entering auto was reported in the 300 block of Armstrong Street.
OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT
- A shooting into an unoccupied vehicle occurred in the 1600 block of Fourth Avenue.
- Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred at A-Z Auto Mall, 1608 Spring Dr.
- Rykell Quinard Watts, 25, of Opelika, was arrested as a fugitive from justice. Watts had an outstanding felony warrant through the Muscogee County, Georgia, Sheriff's Office for terroristic threats.
- Kelvin Laron Woods, 41, of Shorter, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
