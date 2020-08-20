 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police reports from Aug. 20
0 comments

Police reports from Aug. 20

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Police lights

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION

  • Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of Richland Road. 
  • Public lewdness and disorderly conduct were reported in the 700 block of MLK Drive. 
  • Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of Richland Road. 
  • Second-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 2100 block of South College Street. 
  • Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 300 block of West Longleaf Drive. 
  • Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 400 block of North Gay Street. 

OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • First-degree criminal mischief and possession of burglar's tools occurred at Fur Buds, 3600 Pepperell Pkwy. 
  • Artemio Valerio Ortega, 20, of Montgomery, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. 

LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Amos Jermaine Bledsoe, 37, of Valley, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance and unlawful distribution of controlled substances. 

CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

  • Samuel Lewis Brown, 40, of LaFayette, was arrested on a grand jury indictment for first-degree domestic violence (criminal mischief). 
  • Isaiah Dujuan Marshall, 22, of Montgomery, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree theft of property. 
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert