Police reports from Aug. 20

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION
- Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of Richland Road.
- Public lewdness and disorderly conduct were reported in the 700 block of MLK Drive.
- Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of Richland Road.
- Second-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 2100 block of South College Street.
- Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 300 block of West Longleaf Drive.
- Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 400 block of North Gay Street.
OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT
- First-degree criminal mischief and possession of burglar's tools occurred at Fur Buds, 3600 Pepperell Pkwy.
- Artemio Valerio Ortega, 20, of Montgomery, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Amos Jermaine Bledsoe, 37, of Valley, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance and unlawful distribution of controlled substances.
CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
- Samuel Lewis Brown, 40, of LaFayette, was arrested on a grand jury indictment for first-degree domestic violence (criminal mischief).
- Isaiah Dujuan Marshall, 22, of Montgomery, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree theft of property.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.