Police reports from Aug. 21
  • Updated
Police lights

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION 

  • Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Opelika Road. 
  • Auto theft was reported in the 2300 block of Lee Road 137. 
  • First-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 200 block of Wire Road. 

OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • First-degree theft of property occurred at Home Depot, 2190 Tiger Town Pkwy. 

VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Diamond DaShay Thomas, 19, of LaGrange, Georgia, was arrested and charged with domestic violence (menacing), terroristic threats, first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree possession of marijuana. 
  • Walter Lewis Thomas, 44, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence (menacing) and first-degree burglary. 

CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

  • Arsenio Lawarren Floyd, 31, of Valley, was arrested and charged with attempted murder/discharging firearm into unoccupied building and menacing. 
  • Jack Craig Tarrant, 48, of Jacksonville, Florida, was arrested and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance. 
