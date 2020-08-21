Police reports from Aug. 21

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION
- Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Opelika Road.
- Auto theft was reported in the 2300 block of Lee Road 137.
- First-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 200 block of Wire Road.
OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT
- First-degree theft of property occurred at Home Depot, 2190 Tiger Town Pkwy.
VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Diamond DaShay Thomas, 19, of LaGrange, Georgia, was arrested and charged with domestic violence (menacing), terroristic threats, first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree possession of marijuana.
- Walter Lewis Thomas, 44, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence (menacing) and first-degree burglary.
CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
- Arsenio Lawarren Floyd, 31, of Valley, was arrested and charged with attempted murder/discharging firearm into unoccupied building and menacing.
- Jack Craig Tarrant, 48, of Jacksonville, Florida, was arrested and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.