 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police reports from Aug. 24
0 comments

Police reports from Aug. 24

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Police lights

VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • A structure fire was reported in the 5100 block of 21st Avenue. 
  • Second-degree theft (Glock 23 Pistol) was reported in the 3600 block of 23rd Avenue. 
  • Attempted burglary, criminal trespass and criminal mischief were reported on Lower Street. 
  • Second-degree theft (Visa credit card) was reported in the 2500 block of 55th Street. 
  • Terrorist threats was reported in the 3600 block of 55th Street. 
  • First-degree theft (black 2020 Nissan Kicks Florida tag) was reported in the 2100 block of 61st Street. 
  • Second-degree theft and fraudulent use of credit/debit card were reported in the 200 block of Johnson Street. 

LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Raine Flores, 38, of Mobile, was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 
  • Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 200 block of East 21st Street. 
  • Second-degree domestic violence was reported in the 200 block of South Fourth Avenue. 
  • Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 6200 block of 20th Avenue Southwest. 

CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

  • Shannon Terrell Pearson, 43, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. 
  • Rodney Oneal Beaty, 41, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. 
  • Douglas Paul Price, 42, of Valley, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. 

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert