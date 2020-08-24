Police reports from Aug. 24

VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- A structure fire was reported in the 5100 block of 21st Avenue.
- Second-degree theft (Glock 23 Pistol) was reported in the 3600 block of 23rd Avenue.
- Attempted burglary, criminal trespass and criminal mischief were reported on Lower Street.
- Second-degree theft (Visa credit card) was reported in the 2500 block of 55th Street.
- Terrorist threats was reported in the 3600 block of 55th Street.
- First-degree theft (black 2020 Nissan Kicks Florida tag) was reported in the 2100 block of 61st Street.
- Second-degree theft and fraudulent use of credit/debit card were reported in the 200 block of Johnson Street.
LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Raine Flores, 38, of Mobile, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
- Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 200 block of East 21st Street.
- Second-degree domestic violence was reported in the 200 block of South Fourth Avenue.
- Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 6200 block of 20th Avenue Southwest.
CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
- Shannon Terrell Pearson, 43, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
- Rodney Oneal Beaty, 41, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
- Douglas Paul Price, 42, of Valley, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
