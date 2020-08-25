Police reports from Aug. 25

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION
- Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 100 block of East Veterans Boulevard.
- Theft from unlocked auto was reported in the 2000 block of South College Street.
- Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Opelika Road.
- Theft of property (unlocked vehicle) was reported in the 300 block of Opelika Road.
- Theft of property (unlocked vehicle) was reported in the 100 block of East Veterans Boulevard.
- Theft of property was reported in the 200 block of West Longleaf Drive.
OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT
- First-degree theft of property occurred in the 10 block of Buckhead Lane.
VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Donshell Askew, 51, of Valley, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol) and leaving the scene of accident.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT
- A resident of Notasulga Road filed a report for theft.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.