Police reports from Aug. 25
Police reports from Aug. 25

  • Updated
Police lights

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION

  • Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 100 block of East Veterans Boulevard. 
  • Theft from unlocked auto was reported in the 2000 block of South College Street. 
  • Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Opelika Road. 
  • Theft of property (unlocked vehicle) was reported in the 300 block of Opelika Road. 
  • Theft of property (unlocked vehicle) was reported in the 100 block of East Veterans Boulevard.
  • Theft of property was reported in the 200 block of West Longleaf Drive. 

OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • First-degree theft of property occurred in the 10 block of Buckhead Lane. 

VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Donshell Askew, 51, of Valley, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol) and leaving the scene of accident. 

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

  • A resident of Notasulga Road filed a report for theft.

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

