Police reports from Aug. 27
Police reports from Aug. 27

Police lights

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION

  • Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 900 block of Moores Mill Road. 
  • Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Lunsford Drive. 
  • A Trussville 23-year-old was arrested and charged with fleeing/attempting to elude officer, second-degree possession of marijuana and driving under the influence (any substance). 

OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • A burglary and domestic violence (criminal mischief) occurred in the 500 block of Crawford Road. 
  • First-degree theft of property occurred in the 2600 block of Frederick Road. 
  • Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 3800 block of Academy Drive. Four cars were broken into. 
  • Unlawful breaking and entering and theft occurred in the 2900 block of Birmingham Highway. 
  • Second-degree theft of property occurred at Firing Pin, 2195 First Avenue. 
  • Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred at Zaxby's, 2089 Frederick Rd. 

CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

  • Michael Godin, 24, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance. 
