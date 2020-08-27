Police reports from Aug. 27

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION
- Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 900 block of Moores Mill Road.
- Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Lunsford Drive.
- A Trussville 23-year-old was arrested and charged with fleeing/attempting to elude officer, second-degree possession of marijuana and driving under the influence (any substance).
OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT
- A burglary and domestic violence (criminal mischief) occurred in the 500 block of Crawford Road.
- First-degree theft of property occurred in the 2600 block of Frederick Road.
- Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 3800 block of Academy Drive. Four cars were broken into.
- Unlawful breaking and entering and theft occurred in the 2900 block of Birmingham Highway.
- Second-degree theft of property occurred at Firing Pin, 2195 First Avenue.
- Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred at Zaxby's, 2089 Frederick Rd.
CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
- Michael Godin, 24, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
