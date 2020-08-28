Police reports from Aug. 28

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION
- Endangering welfare of child was reported in the 100 block of Castello Circle.
- Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Bragg Avenue.
- Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 900 block of Starr Court.
- Endangering welfare of child was reported in the 300 block of Webster Road.
- First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1100 block of Chinook Street.
OPELIKA POLICE DIVISION
- Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 2900 block of Birmingham Highway.
- Thomas Conez Walker, 40, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
