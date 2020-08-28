 Skip to main content
Police reports from Aug. 28
Police reports from Aug. 28

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION

  • Endangering welfare of child was reported in the 100 block of Castello Circle. 
  • Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Bragg Avenue. 
  • Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 900 block of Starr Court. 
  • Endangering welfare of child was reported in the 300 block of Webster Road. 
  • First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1100 block of Chinook Street. 

OPELIKA POLICE DIVISION

  • Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 2900 block of Birmingham Highway. 
  • Thomas Conez Walker, 40, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. 
