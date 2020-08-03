Police reports from Aug. 3

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION
» Fraudulent use of credit/debit card, second-degree receiving stolen property and second-degree possession of marijuana was reported in the 1700 block of Ogletree Road.
» Theft of services was reported in the 1100 block of South College Street.
» Discharge firearm into an unoccupied dwelling or vehicle was reported in the 1600 block of Lee Road 12.
» Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Princeton Place.
» First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1200 block of Kinsley Court.
» Christopher Michael Bowman, 47, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (any substance).
» James Robert Covington was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
» Johnathan Damurcotreze Heard, 22, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree theft of property and three counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.
OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT
» Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 2800 block of Lismore Court.
» Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred at Pawn Central, 1622 Pepperell Pkwy., Suite 2.
» Jacob Michael Ware, 24, of Tallassee, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
» Travoski Hutchinson, 18, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying pistol without a permit, attempt to elude law enforcement and third-degree criminal mischief.
