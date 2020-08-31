Police reports from Aug. 31

LEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
- Second-degree theft of property and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle were reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 2139, Phenix City.
- First-degree theft of property was reported at 53 Oakwood Dr., Phenix City.
- First-degree theft of property and impersonating peace officer were reported in the 3000 block of Lee Road 40, Salem.
- Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 555, Phenix City.
- Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 216, Phenix City.
- Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported at 61 Shadow Wood Ln., Smiths Station.
- Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in Smiths.
- Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Shadowwood Lane, Smiths.
- Christopher M. Newman, 42, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer.
- Lisa Michelle Barnes, 39, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Rodney Alan Kiefner Sr., 54, was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals.
- Jason Daniel Plott, 34, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property.
- Willian Gary Stringfellow, 38, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
- Danny Todd Williams, 36, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
- Shasta Nicole Robinson, 26, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and firearms license required.
- Daniel Florin Hamilton, 44, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third-degree domestic violence (harassment) and fugitive from justice (hold for Muscogee County).
- Ronald Glenn Sherwood, 46, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
- Cantrell Aundrey Williams, 48, was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, driving under the influence (alcohol) and obstructing government operations.
- Dominque Demetris Moss, 28, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
- Dustin Charles Edwin Maust, 30, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (controlled substance), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
AUBURN POLICE DIVISION
- Driving under the influence (any substance) and leaving the scene of an accident were reported in the 100 block of East Samford Avenue.
- Third-degree theft of property (unlocked vehicle) was reported in the 2300 block of Bent Creek Road.
- Theft of property was reported in the 1100 block of Northlake Drive.
- Theft of property was reported in the 2000 block of Wire Road.
- Sexual misconduct was reported in the 1100 block of South College Street.
- Theft of property was reported in the 2000 block of Bent Creek Road.
- Joshua Kevin Harper was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
- Logan Coleman Martinez was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
- Seamus Padraig Kennedy was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 2200 block of Starr Street.
- Cupertino Ramos, 33, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
- Chulgoo Jo, 31, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Rantavius Deon Tucker, 37, of Valley, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of marijuana, giving false identity to officer and failure to pay (second-degree possession of marijuana).
- Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway.
VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 1700 block of 55th Street.
- First-degree theft of property was reported on Fairfax Bypass near the Lee County line.
- Brian Keith Watson, 56, of Five Points, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
- Tomquevious E. Floyd, 37, of Cusseta, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
- Freddy Lee Barnes, 61, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (combined influence).
