Police reports from Aug. 31
Police lights

LEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

  • Second-degree theft of property and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle were reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 2139, Phenix City. 
  • First-degree theft of property was reported at 53 Oakwood Dr., Phenix City. 
  • First-degree theft of property and impersonating peace officer were reported in the 3000 block of Lee Road 40, Salem. 
  • Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 555, Phenix City. 
  • Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 216, Phenix City. 
  • Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported at 61 Shadow Wood Ln., Smiths Station. 
  • Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in Smiths. 
  • Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Shadowwood Lane, Smiths. 
  • Christopher M. Newman, 42, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer.
  • Lisa Michelle Barnes, 39, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. 
  • Rodney Alan Kiefner Sr., 54, was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals. 
  • Jason Daniel Plott, 34, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property. 
  • Willian Gary Stringfellow, 38, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. 
  • Danny Todd Williams, 36, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 
  • Shasta Nicole Robinson, 26, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and firearms license required. 
  • Daniel Florin Hamilton, 44, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third-degree domestic violence (harassment) and fugitive from justice (hold for Muscogee County). 
  • Ronald Glenn Sherwood, 46, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 
  • Cantrell Aundrey Williams, 48, was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of  marijuana, driving under the influence (alcohol) and obstructing government operations. 
  • Dominque Demetris Moss, 28, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. 
  • Dustin Charles Edwin Maust, 30, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (controlled substance), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. 

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION 

  • Driving under the influence (any substance) and leaving the scene of an accident were reported in the 100 block of East Samford Avenue. 
  • Third-degree theft of property (unlocked vehicle) was reported in the 2300 block of Bent Creek Road. 
  • Theft of property was reported in the 1100 block of Northlake Drive. 
  • Theft of property was reported in the 2000 block of Wire Road. 
  • Sexual misconduct was reported in the 1100 block of South College Street. 
  • Theft of property was reported in the 2000 block of Bent Creek Road. 
  • Joshua Kevin Harper was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 
  • Logan Coleman Martinez was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 
  • Seamus Padraig Kennedy was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 

OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 2200 block of Starr Street. 
  • Cupertino Ramos, 33, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. 
  • Chulgoo Jo, 31, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. 

LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Rantavius Deon Tucker, 37, of Valley, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of marijuana, giving false identity to officer and failure to pay (second-degree possession of marijuana). 
  • Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway. 

VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 1700 block of 55th Street. 
  • First-degree theft of property was reported on Fairfax Bypass near the Lee County line. 
  • Brian Keith Watson, 56, of Five Points, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. 
  • Tomquevious E. Floyd, 37, of Cusseta, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. 

CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

  • Freddy Lee Barnes, 61, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (combined influence). 
