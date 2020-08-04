Police reports from Aug. 4

LEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
- Second-degree criminal trespass and minor in possession of alcohol were reported at Beulah High School, 4848 Lee Rd. 270, Valley.
- Discharge firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle was reported in the first block of Lee Road 993, Smiths.
- Fourth-degree theft of property and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle were reported at 752 Lee Rd. 121, Opelika.
- Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 3100 block of Lee Road 240, Salem.
- Identity theft and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 909, Valley.
- Shiquan Deuntae Tate, 20, was arrested and charged with discharge firearm into an unoccupied dwelling or vehicle, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and firearms license required.
- Willie Kurt Pickard, 53, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol) and firearms license required.
- Darrian Ryon Sherman, 35, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana.
AUBURN POLICE DIVISION
- Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of North Donahue Drive.
- First-degree theft of property (phone scam) was reported in the 300 block of Bentley Court.
- First-degree criminal trespass and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 2500 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
- Second-degree theft of property (phone scam) was reported in the 1100 block of Goodman Street.
- Laura Lynn Irwin was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 600 block of Edmond Avenue.
CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
- Gabriel Truitt, 52, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
