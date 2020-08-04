You have permission to edit this article.
Police reports from Aug. 4
Police reports from Aug. 4

Police lights

LEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

  • Second-degree criminal trespass and minor in possession of alcohol were reported at Beulah High School, 4848 Lee Rd. 270, Valley. 
  • Discharge firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle was reported in the first block of Lee Road 993, Smiths. 
  • Fourth-degree theft of property and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle were reported at 752 Lee Rd. 121, Opelika. 
  • Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 3100 block of Lee Road 240, Salem. 
  • Identity theft and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 909, Valley. 
  • Shiquan Deuntae Tate, 20, was arrested and charged with discharge firearm into an unoccupied dwelling or vehicle, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and firearms license required. 
  • Willie Kurt Pickard, 53, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol) and firearms license required. 
  • Darrian Ryon Sherman, 35, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana. 

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION

  • Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of North Donahue Drive. 
  • First-degree theft of property (phone scam) was reported in the 300 block of Bentley Court. 
  • First-degree criminal trespass and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 2500 block of Martin Luther King Drive. 
  • Second-degree theft of property (phone scam) was reported in the 1100 block of Goodman Street. 
  • Laura Lynn Irwin was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 

OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 600 block of Edmond Avenue.

CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

  • Gabriel Truitt, 52, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. 
