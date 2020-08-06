Police reports from Aug. 6

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION
- Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 700 block of East University Drive.
- Fourth-degree theft of property and second-degree criminal tampering were reported in the 400 block of Heisman Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 300 block of Canton Avenue.
- Theft of property (unlocked vehicle) was reported in the 300 block of East Glenn Avenue.
OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT
- A burglary and theft occurred in the 400 block of Comanchee Drive.
LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT
- First-degree theft of property was reported in the 200 block of North Eighth Avenue.
CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
- Amontre'I Todd, 22, of Camp Hill, was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property.
- Jarod Lee Moreland, 32, of Valley, was arrested and charged with possession/receipt of a controlled substance.
- Wesley Mezick, 52, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with second-degree theft of property.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT
- A resident of Sulpher Springs filed a report for criminal trespassing.
