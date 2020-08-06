You have permission to edit this article.
Police reports from Aug. 6
  • Updated
Police lights

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION

  • Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 700 block of East University Drive. 
  • Fourth-degree theft of property and second-degree criminal tampering were reported in the 400 block of Heisman Drive. 
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 300 block of Canton Avenue. 
  • Theft of property (unlocked vehicle) was reported in the 300 block of East Glenn Avenue. 

OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • A burglary and theft occurred in the 400 block of Comanchee Drive. 

LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • First-degree theft of property was reported in the 200 block of North Eighth Avenue. 

CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

  • Amontre'I Todd, 22, of Camp Hill, was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property. 
  • Jarod Lee Moreland, 32, of Valley, was arrested and charged with possession/receipt of a controlled substance. 
  • Wesley Mezick, 52, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with second-degree theft of property. 

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

  • A resident of Sulpher Springs filed a report for criminal trespassing. 
