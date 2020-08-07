Police reports from Aug. 7

OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT
- First-degree theft of property occurred at Alabama Insurers, 451 Columbus Pkwy. A 1994 Ford F600 truck was stolen. The truck was recovered in Villa Rica, Georgia, overnight. There are no suspects.
LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Kimberly Elaine Lyons, 38, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance, failure to appear (driving under the influence) and failure to pay (possession of drug paraphernalia).
- Stuart Grant Stephens, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance and concealed firearm without permit.
- First-degree theft of property was reported in the 200 block of South Fifth Avenue.
- Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, third-degree theft of property and fraudulent use of credit/debit card were reported in the 300 block of South Eighth Avenue.
