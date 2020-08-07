You have permission to edit this article.
Police reports from Aug. 7
Police reports from Aug. 7

Police lights

OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • First-degree theft of property occurred at Alabama Insurers, 451 Columbus Pkwy. A 1994 Ford F600 truck was stolen. The truck was recovered in Villa Rica, Georgia, overnight. There are no suspects.

LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Kimberly Elaine Lyons, 38, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance, failure to appear (driving under the influence) and failure to pay (possession of drug paraphernalia). 
  • Stuart Grant Stephens, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance and concealed firearm without permit. 
  • First-degree theft of property was reported in the 200 block of South Fifth Avenue. 
  • Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, third-degree theft of property and fraudulent use of credit/debit card were reported in the 300 block of South Eighth Avenue. 
