Police reports from July 17

Auburn Police Division
>William Daniel Coby, 60, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
>Fabien Deshun Mitchell was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Second-degree receiving stolen property was reported in the 500 block of Shelton Mill Road.
>Third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 400 block of Webster Road.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
>First-degree attempted robbery was reported in the 900 block of Lee Road 240, Salem.
>Third-degree domestic violence and first-degree domestic violence (burglary) were reported in the 200 block of Lee Road 419, Opelika.
>Second-degree theft of property and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle were reported at Miller's Grocery, Auburn.
>Jeremy Richard, 34, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Kimberly Lorraine Garrette, 24, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
>Evaette Rehna Mays, 53, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
>Alvin Edward Hieb, 54, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (controlled substance) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
>Tyler Ryan Dowling, 26, was arrested and charged with two counts of illegal possession of prescription drugs.
Lanett Police Department
>Sherrie Williams, 44, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with menacing, first-degree criminal trespass and obstruction of governmental operations.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Anthony Bell, 29, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.