Police reports from July 20

Auburn Police Division
>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of Richland Road.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Shell Toomer Parkway.
>First-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 600 block of Shug Jordan Parkway.
>Kaegan Joseph Meagher, 22, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of child pornography.
>A 31-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, giving false identification to law enforcement officer and fleeing/attempting to elude officer.
>A Montgomery 65-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
>A Tuskegee 60-year-old was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence (controlled substance).
>Yunho Gwak was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Hee Jin Kim was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>Mason Tolbert Thompson was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Opelika Police Department
>Robert Lee Brooks, 49, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Lanett Police Department
>Larry Avery, 55, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
>Zarcario Clauderius Cheeks, 21, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with using false identity to avoid arrest for warrants, attempting to elude, failure to appear (carrying pistol without license/permit), first-degree robbery, failure to appear (second-degree possession of marijuana), failure to appear (possession of drug paraphernalia) and failure to appear (illegal possession of prescription).
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 600 block of South Ninth Street.