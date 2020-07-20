Police reports from July 20
Police reports from July 20

Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of Richland Road.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Shell Toomer Parkway.

>First-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 600 block of Shug Jordan Parkway.

>Kaegan Joseph Meagher, 22, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of child pornography.

>A 31-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, giving false identification to law enforcement officer and fleeing/attempting to elude officer.

>A Montgomery 65-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

>A Tuskegee 60-year-old was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence (controlled substance).

>Yunho Gwak was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Hee Jin Kim was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

>Mason Tolbert Thompson was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

Opelika Police Department

>Robert Lee Brooks, 49, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Lanett Police Department

>Larry Avery, 55, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

>Zarcario Clauderius Cheeks, 21, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with using false identity to avoid arrest for warrants, attempting to elude, failure to appear (carrying pistol without license/permit), first-degree robbery, failure to appear (second-degree possession of marijuana), failure to appear (possession of drug paraphernalia) and failure to appear (illegal possession of prescription).

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 600 block of South Ninth Street.

