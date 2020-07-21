Police reports from July 21
Police reports from July 21

Auburn Police Division

>Theft from unlocked vehicle and first-degree theft of property was reported in the 600 block of North Ross Street.

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 900 block of Camp Auburn Road.

>Theft of property was reported in the 1300 block of Commerce Drive.

Opelika Police Department

>A burglary occurred in the 800 block of Geneva Street.

>First-degree theft of property occurred at Colorvision, 3412 Pepperell Pkwy.

Lanett Police Department

>Breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 900 block of North 14th Street.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Tyler Weldon, 24, of Valley, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute.

