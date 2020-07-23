Police reports from July 23


Police lights

Lee County Sheriff's Office

>First-degree receiving stolen property and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer were reported at Lee Road 212/Lee Road 211, Phenix City. 

>Second-degree criminal trespass, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported at 8132 Lee Rd. 145, Salem. 

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 2173, Phenix City. 

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 2500 block of Lee Road 375, Valley. 

>First-degree theft of property and criminal trespass by vehicle were reported at 2135 Lee Rd. 254, Salem. 

>First-degree theft of property was reported in Valley. 

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 5000 block of Lee Road 270, Valley. 

>First-degree theft of property was reported at 2336 Lee Rd. 430, Smiths Station. 

>Second-degree receiving stolen property, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and firearms license required were reported at Sun Self Storage, 1704 Frederick Rd., Opelika. 

>First-degree criminal trespass and second-degree criminal mischief were reported at 144 Lee Rd. 734, Smiths. 

>Alvin Edward Hieb, 54, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (controlled substance) and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

>Tyler Ryan Dowling, 26, was arrested and charged with two counts of illegal possession of prescription drugs. 

>Johnerson Alexander Adams Jr., 27, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer. 

>Alyssa Joyce Barber, 22, was arrested and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree promote prison contraband, possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana. 

>Miles Jackson Slocumb, 25, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

>Cameron Allan Workman, 22, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. 

>Donald Mason Parrish, 33, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. 

>Gary Lee Kelley Jr., 45, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property. 

>Kejuan Demario Harris, 22, was arrested and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer. 

>Brittany Edwards, 34, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. 

>Ca'Darius Deshun Whatley, 18, was arrested and charged with second-degree receiving stolen property, firearms license required, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

>Kenneth Scott Franklin, 49, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

Auburn Police Division

>Second-degree theft of property and criminal mischief were reported in the 2400 block of South College Street.

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the 2400 block of Wrights Mill Road.

Opelika Police Department

>First-degree criminal mischief occurred in the 2000 block of Beverly Drive.

