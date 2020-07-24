Police reports from July 24
0 comments

Police reports from July 24

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Burglary and theft of property were reported in the 600 block of Lee Road 191. 

>Theft from residence was reported in the 400 block of North Dean Road. 

Opelika Police Department

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred at Mando, 4201 North Park Drive.

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Rhianna Bailey, 26, of LaFayette, was arrested on grand jury indictments charging her with possession of a controlled substance, chemical endangerment of a minor, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of conspiracy controlled substance.

>Nicole Lyons, 26, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News