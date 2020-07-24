Police reports from July 24

Auburn Police Division
>Burglary and theft of property were reported in the 600 block of Lee Road 191.
>Theft from residence was reported in the 400 block of North Dean Road.
Opelika Police Department
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred at Mando, 4201 North Park Drive.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Rhianna Bailey, 26, of LaFayette, was arrested on grand jury indictments charging her with possession of a controlled substance, chemical endangerment of a minor, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of conspiracy controlled substance.
>Nicole Lyons, 26, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property.
