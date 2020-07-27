Police reports from July 27

Auburn Police Division
>Second-degree assault and discharge firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle were reported in the 1600 block of Lee Road 12.
>First-degree criminal trespass, harassment and criminal mischief (damage to private property) were reported in the 800 block of Lee Road 672.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 800 block of Opelika Road.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1000 block of Country Club Drive.
>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 400 block of Heisman Drive.
>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 2000 block of Bent Creek Road.
>Discharging weapon within city limits was reported in the 600 block of Opelika Road.
>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 400 block of West Glenn Avenue.
>Shooting into occupied vehicle was reported in the 300 block of North Dean Road.
>Discharge firearm into an unoccupied dwelling or vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Webster Road.
>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Shell Toomer Parkway.
>Samuel Kemp Howard was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
>A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property.
Opelika Police Department
>Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 4100 block of Academy Drive.
>A shooting into an unoccupied vehicle occurred in the 500 block of North Antioch Circle. No injuries were reported.
>Rico Dandre Kindred, 31, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Chambers County Sheriff’s Office
>Brenda Finley, 53, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department
>A resident of North Coldcreek Road in Dadeville filed a report for third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property.
