Police reports from July 27
Police reports from July 27

Police lights

Auburn Police Division

>Second-degree assault and discharge firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle were reported in the 1600 block of Lee Road 12. 

>First-degree criminal trespass, harassment and criminal mischief (damage to private property) were reported in the 800 block of Lee Road 672. 

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 800 block of Opelika Road. 

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1000 block of Country Club Drive. 

>Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 400 block of Heisman Drive. 

>Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 2000 block of Bent Creek Road. 

>Discharging weapon within city limits was reported in the 600 block of Opelika Road. 

>First-degree theft of property was reported in the 400 block of West Glenn Avenue. 

>Shooting into occupied vehicle was reported in the 300 block of North Dean Road. 

>Discharge firearm into an unoccupied dwelling or vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Webster Road. 

>Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Shell Toomer Parkway. 

>Samuel Kemp Howard was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 

>A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property. 

Opelika Police Department

>Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 4100 block of Academy Drive. 

>A shooting into an unoccupied vehicle occurred in the 500 block of North Antioch Circle. No injuries were reported. 

>Rico Dandre Kindred, 31, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. 

Chambers County Sheriff’s Office

>Brenda Finley, 53, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department

>A resident of North Coldcreek Road in Dadeville filed a report for third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property.

