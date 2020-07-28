Police reports from July 28

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION
- Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 200 block of South Gay Street.
- First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1300 block of North Dean Road.
- Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 500 block of Grey Oak Circle.
- First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1300 block of North College Street.
- Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 600 block of Opelika Road.
- Raymond Leon Hill Sr., 25, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree theft of property and failure to appear (second-degree bail jumping).
OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Two unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft incidents occurred in the 3800 block of Academy Drive.
- First-degree theft of property occurred in the 3000 block of Birmingham Highway.
- A burglary and theft occurred at Sun Self Storage, 2000 Columbus Pkwy.
CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
- Rodney Qunontavious Malone, 34, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
- Wesley Mezick, 52, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with first-degree escape.
