Police reports from July 28
AUBURN POLICE DIVISION

  • Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 200 block of South Gay Street. 
  • First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1300 block of North Dean Road. 
  • Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 500 block of Grey Oak Circle. 
  • First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1300 block of North College Street. 
  • Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 600 block of Opelika Road. 
  • Raymond Leon Hill Sr., 25, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree theft of property and failure to appear (second-degree bail jumping). 

OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Two unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft incidents occurred in the 3800 block of Academy Drive. 
  • First-degree theft of property occurred in the 3000 block of Birmingham Highway. 
  • A burglary and theft occurred at Sun Self Storage, 2000 Columbus Pkwy.

CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

  • Rodney Qunontavious Malone, 34, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance. 
  • Wesley Mezick, 52, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with first-degree escape. 
