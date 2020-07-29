Police reports from July 29

LEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
- Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 726, Valley.
- Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, third-degree theft of property and third-degree criminal mischief were reported at 0 Lee Rd. 221, Phenix City.
- Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 707, Opelika.
- Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 4800 block of Lee Road 166, Opelika.
- First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1400 block of Lee Road 400.
- Khadijah J'Nya Marion, 17, was arrested and charged with attempt to commit murder/other crime and discharge firearm into an unoccupied dwelling or vehicle.
- Allen Lemont Toombs, 45, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol) and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
- Brandy Lyn Brewer, 27, was arrested and charged with first-degree bail jumping and two counts of second-degree bail jumping.
- Richard Keith Mullins, 28, was arrested and charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.
- Gavin Lee Holmes, 17, was arrested and charged with first-degree rape.
- Cornelius Fitzgerald Murray, 48, was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual abuse and a grand jury indictment for first-degree rape.
- Marcus Kendrell Woody, 26, was arrested and charged with discharge firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle.
- Eddie Lewis Foreman Jr., 46, was arrested and charged with first-degree rape.
- Gary Mason Hamric, 46, was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana.
AUBURN POLICE DIVISION
- Theft of property was reported in the 1700 block of South College Street.
- Theft of property was reported in the 1200 block of South College Street.
- Burglary and theft of property were reported in the 500 block of Perry Street.
- Jason Shaun Whitlock, 38, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
- Willie James Pitts Jr., was arrested and charged with theft of property.
OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 1500 block of Frederick Road.
- A shooting into an occupied dwelling occurred in the 400 block of Toomer Court. No injuries were reported.
- Kenneth Barsh, 61, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Kenneth Penell Abner, 51, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.
- Janarius Latrey St. George, 38, of Valley, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a pistol without a permit.
