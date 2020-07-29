Police reports from July 29
Police lights

LEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

  • Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 726, Valley. 
  • Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, third-degree theft of property and third-degree criminal mischief were reported at 0 Lee Rd. 221, Phenix City. 
  • Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 707, Opelika. 
  • Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 4800 block of Lee Road 166, Opelika. 
  • First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1400 block of Lee Road 400. 
  • Khadijah J'Nya Marion, 17, was arrested and charged with attempt to commit murder/other crime and discharge firearm into an unoccupied dwelling or vehicle. 
  • Allen Lemont Toombs, 45, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol) and open container of alcohol in a vehicle. 
  • Brandy Lyn Brewer, 27, was arrested and charged with first-degree bail jumping and two counts of second-degree bail jumping. 
  • Richard Keith Mullins, 28, was arrested and charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle. 
  • Gavin Lee Holmes, 17, was arrested and charged with first-degree rape. 
  • Cornelius Fitzgerald Murray, 48, was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual abuse and a grand jury indictment for first-degree rape. 
  • Marcus Kendrell Woody, 26, was arrested and charged with discharge firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle. 
  • Eddie Lewis Foreman Jr., 46, was arrested and charged with first-degree rape. 
  • Gary Mason Hamric, 46, was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana. 

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION

  • Theft of property was reported in the 1700 block of South College Street. 
  • Theft of property was reported in the 1200 block of South College Street. 
  • Burglary and theft of property were reported in the 500 block of Perry Street. 
  • Jason Shaun Whitlock, 38, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. 
  • Willie James Pitts Jr., was arrested and charged with theft of property.

OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 1500 block of Frederick Road. 
  • A shooting into an occupied dwelling occurred in the 400 block of Toomer Court. No injuries were reported. 
  • Kenneth Barsh, 61, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. 

LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Kenneth Penell Abner, 51, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance. 
  • Janarius Latrey St. George, 38, of Valley, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a pistol without a permit. 
