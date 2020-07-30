Police reports from July 30

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION
- Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 1600 block of Academy Drive.
- Theft of property was reported in the 200 block of South Brookwood Drive.
OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Two unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft incidents occurred in the 800 block of Crawford Road.
- Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 1400 block of South Long Street.
LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT
- First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1700 block of Spring Road.
- Third-degree burglary, second-degree assault and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 600 block of North 14th Court.
CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
- Amontre'I Todd, 22, of Camp Hill, was arrested and charged with first-degree escape and failure to appear (third-degree domestic violence).
