Police reports from July 30
Police reports from July 30

  • Updated
Police lights

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION

  • Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 1600 block of Academy Drive. 
  • Theft of property was reported in the 200 block of South Brookwood Drive. 

OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Two unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft incidents occurred in the 800 block of Crawford Road. 
  • Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 1400 block of South Long Street. 

LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1700 block of Spring Road. 
  • Third-degree burglary, second-degree assault and fourth-degree theft of property were reported in the 600 block of North 14th Court. 

CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

  • Amontre'I Todd, 22, of Camp Hill, was arrested and charged with first-degree escape and failure to appear (third-degree domestic violence).
