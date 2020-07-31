You have permission to edit this article.
Police reports from July 31
Police lights

OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • A burglary occurred at Chuck's BBQ, 905 Short Ave.
  • Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle occurred in the 1300 block of Rocky Brook Road. 

LEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

  • Second-degree robbery was reported in the 4100 block of Walnut Street, Opelika. 
  • Steven Van Haywood, 51, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 
  • Richard Vernon Galvis, 51, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Michael Floyd, 63, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 
