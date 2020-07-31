Police reports from July 31

OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT
- A burglary occurred at Chuck's BBQ, 905 Short Ave.
- Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle occurred in the 1300 block of Rocky Brook Road.
LEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
- Second-degree robbery was reported in the 4100 block of Walnut Street, Opelika.
- Steven Van Haywood, 51, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
- Richard Vernon Galvis, 51, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Michael Floyd, 63, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
