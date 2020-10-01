Police reports from Oct. 1

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION
- Theft of property (unlocked vehicle) was reported in the 1100 block of District Court.
- Theft of property (unlocked vehicle) and fraudulent use of credit/debit card were reported in the 1100 block of District Court.
- Assault was reported in the 2000 block of East University Drive.
- Criminal mischief (damage to private property) was reported in the 2000 block of Mohican Drive.
- First-degree theft of property was reported in the 400 block of West Magnolia Avenue.
LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Larry Avery, 55, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT
- Mintuez Greer, of Tallassee, was arrested on a grand jury indictment for first-degree assault.
CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
- David Anthony Pike, 59, Puerto Rico, was arrested and charged with murder.
**Reports will be updated as they become available.**
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.