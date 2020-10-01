 Skip to main content
Police reports from Oct. 1
Police reports from Oct. 1

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION

  • Theft of property (unlocked vehicle) was reported in the 1100 block of District Court. 
  • Theft of property (unlocked vehicle) and fraudulent use of credit/debit card were reported in the 1100 block of District Court. 
  • Assault was reported in the 2000 block of East University Drive. 
  • Criminal mischief (damage to private property) was reported in the 2000 block of Mohican Drive. 
  • First-degree theft of property was reported in the 400 block of West Magnolia Avenue. 

LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Larry Avery, 55, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

  • Mintuez Greer, of Tallassee, was arrested on a grand jury indictment for first-degree assault. 

CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

  • David Anthony Pike, 59, Puerto Rico, was arrested and charged with murder. 

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

