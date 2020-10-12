 Skip to main content
Police reports from Oct. 12
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

  • Bryan King, of Dadeville, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. 

LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Wuilmer Samayoa, 24, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 
  • Raymond Elliott, 51, of Valley, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. 
  • Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and second-degree theft were reported in the 500 block of North 16th Street.

VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle and fourth-degree theft were reported in the 1800 block of 46th Street. 
