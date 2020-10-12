Police reports from Oct. 12

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT
- Bryan King, of Dadeville, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Wuilmer Samayoa, 24, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
- Raymond Elliott, 51, of Valley, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
- Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and second-degree theft were reported in the 500 block of North 16th Street.
VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle and fourth-degree theft were reported in the 1800 block of 46th Street.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.