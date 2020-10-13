Police reports from Oct. 13

LEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
- Third-degree criminal trespass, harassment and second-degree assault were reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 850, Phenix City.
- Third-degree burglary, second-degree theft of property and second-degree criminal mischief were reported in the 4900 block of Lee Road 188, Auburn.
- Second-degree assault was reported at 95 Lee Rd. 2015, Salem.
- Second-degree theft of property and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle were reported in the 5900 block of Lee Road 240, Smiths.
- Brett Brian New, 50, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
- Erin Elisabeth Stewart, 27, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol), second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Mauro Eleno Vicente, 24, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
- Adolph Litay Dunn, 33, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and failing to appear.
- Brittany Sharee Bush, 26, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
AUBURN POLICE DIVISION
- Discharging firearm in city limits was reported in the 700 block of Meagan Lane.
VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- First-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 100 block of Lake Placid Loop.
- Shameeka Keon Shantae Linson, 42, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal trespass.
CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
- Valencia B. Thompson, 54, of Atlanta, Georgia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving.
- Douglas Q. Griffin, 29, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with terroristic threats and third-degree domestic violence (criminal trespassing).
