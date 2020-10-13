 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police reports from Oct. 13
0 comments

Police reports from Oct. 13

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights

LEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

  • Third-degree criminal trespass, harassment and second-degree assault were reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 850, Phenix City. 
  • Third-degree burglary, second-degree theft of property and second-degree criminal mischief were reported in the 4900 block of Lee Road 188, Auburn. 
  • Second-degree assault was reported at 95 Lee Rd. 2015, Salem. 
  • Second-degree theft of property and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle were reported in the 5900 block of Lee Road 240, Smiths. 
  • Brett Brian New, 50, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 
  • Erin Elisabeth Stewart, 27, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol), second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. 
  • Mauro Eleno Vicente, 24, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 
  • Adolph Litay Dunn, 33, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and failing to appear. 
  • Brittany Sharee Bush, 26, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. 

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION

  • Discharging firearm in city limits was reported in the 700 block of Meagan Lane. 

VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • First-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 100 block of Lake Placid Loop. 
  • Shameeka Keon Shantae Linson, 42, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal trespass. 

CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

  • Valencia B. Thompson, 54, of Atlanta, Georgia, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving. 
  • Douglas Q. Griffin, 29, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with terroristic threats and third-degree domestic violence (criminal trespassing). 
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert