 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police reports from Oct. 14
0 comments

Police reports from Oct. 14

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights

LEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

  • Third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 1100 block of Lee Road 208, Phenix City. 
  • Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported at 2734 Lee Rd. 270, Cusseta. 
  • Stacy King, 41, was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal mischief. 

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION

  • Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the 400 block of White Street. 
  • Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 800 block of North Donahue Drive. 
  • Robert Stephen Beauchamp, 34, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Second-degree theft and third-degree burglary were reported in the 100 block of G.I. Street. 
  • Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle and second-degree theft were reported in the 100 block of G.I. Street. 
  • Second-degree theft was reported in the 1100 block of County Road 519. 
  • Jeremy Shane Nix, 37, of Cusseta, was arrested and charged with failure to appear and first-degree receiving stolen property. 

CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

  • Jonni Bri Ann Hubbard, 28, of Lanett, was arrested on three grand jury indictment charging her with first-degree theft of property, identity theft and first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly. 
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert