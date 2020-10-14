Police reports from Oct. 14

LEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
- Third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 1100 block of Lee Road 208, Phenix City.
- Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported at 2734 Lee Rd. 270, Cusseta.
- Stacy King, 41, was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal mischief.
AUBURN POLICE DIVISION
- Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the 400 block of White Street.
- Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 800 block of North Donahue Drive.
- Robert Stephen Beauchamp, 34, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Second-degree theft and third-degree burglary were reported in the 100 block of G.I. Street.
- Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle and second-degree theft were reported in the 100 block of G.I. Street.
- Second-degree theft was reported in the 1100 block of County Road 519.
- Jeremy Shane Nix, 37, of Cusseta, was arrested and charged with failure to appear and first-degree receiving stolen property.
CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
- Jonni Bri Ann Hubbard, 28, of Lanett, was arrested on three grand jury indictment charging her with first-degree theft of property, identity theft and first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly.
