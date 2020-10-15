 Skip to main content
Police reports from Oct. 15
Police reports from Oct. 15

Police lights

VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Third-degree burglary and second-degree theft were reported in the 900 block of Fairfax Boulevard. 

LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Antavious Lawenton Sharpe, 23, of Valley, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. 

CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

  • Jeremy Shane Nix, 37, of Cusseta, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. 
