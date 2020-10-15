Police reports from Oct. 15

VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Third-degree burglary and second-degree theft were reported in the 900 block of Fairfax Boulevard.
LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Antavious Lawenton Sharpe, 23, of Valley, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
- Jeremy Shane Nix, 37, of Cusseta, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
