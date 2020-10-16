 Skip to main content
Police reports from Oct. 16
Police reports from Oct. 16

  • Updated
Police lights

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION

  • Second-degree theft of property from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Webster Road. 
  • Theft of property and third-degree criminal trespass were reported in the 300 block of North Donahue Drive. 
  • Alex Franklin Burdell, 43, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with first-degree receiving stolen property. 
  • Thomas Watson Spence III, 53, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

LEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

  • Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 1500 block of Lee Road 374, Valley.
  • First-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 2093, Valley.
  • First-degree theft of property was reported at Burrell Chapel AME Church, 639 Lee Rd. 276, Cusseta. 
  • Ronald Wayne Muzyka Jr., 38, was arrested and charged with sexual abuse of child less than 12 years old. 
  • Wilson Tate Triber, 29, was arrested on a grand jury indictment charging him with first-degree theft of property. 
  • Tyler Chad Monk, 23, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (controlled substance). 
  • D'Angelo Bernard Harris, 24, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetmaine), driving under the influence (controlled substance), second-degree possession of marijuana, giving false identification to law enforcement officer, three counts of failure to appear and one count of failure to pay. 

OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Antonio Vantez Shipman, 32, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. 

LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Vandal Ross, 48, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, making terrorist threat and five counts of failure to appear. 

VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Leon Lee Fuller, 53, of Valley, was arrested and charged with first-degree sodomy. 

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

  • Theft was reported by a subject on County Road 34 in Dadeville. 

CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

  • Clifford Raymond Barnes, 41, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. 
