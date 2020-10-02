 Skip to main content
Police reports from Oct. 2
Police reports from Oct. 2

  • Updated
Police lights

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION

  • Second-degree theft of property (phone scam) was reported in the 600 block of Dekalb Street. 
  • James Blakely Norwood, 39, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 
  • Jacob Ross Hopper, 22, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

LEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

  • Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 21, Smiths Station.
  • First-degree domestic violence (first-degree assault) was reported in the 12000 block of Lee Road 379, Valley.
  • Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 216, Phenix City. 
  • Third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass were reported at 1891 Lee Rd. 1262, Phenix City. 
  • Discharge firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle and first-degree assault were reported in the 400 block of Lee Road 237, Smiths. 
  • Anthony Douglas Marshall, 30, was arrested and charged with first-degree sodomy, sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old, material harmful to minors and 10 counts of possession of child pornography. 
  • Biron Ontonial Lopez-Godinez, 23, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault. 
  • Heather Clein Mueller, 47, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
  • Cordarious Merell Wright, 27, was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery. 
  • Louis Warren Burrell, 27, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the 1300 block of 15th Street Southwest. 

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

  • Theft of a vehicle was reported by a resident of 10th Place in Alexander City. 

CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

  • Renard Orlando Brown, 21, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 
