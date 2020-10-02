Police reports from Oct. 2

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION
- Second-degree theft of property (phone scam) was reported in the 600 block of Dekalb Street.
- James Blakely Norwood, 39, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
- Jacob Ross Hopper, 22, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
LEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
- Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 21, Smiths Station.
- First-degree domestic violence (first-degree assault) was reported in the 12000 block of Lee Road 379, Valley.
- Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree theft of property were reported in the 100 block of Lee Road 216, Phenix City.
- Third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass were reported at 1891 Lee Rd. 1262, Phenix City.
- Discharge firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle and first-degree assault were reported in the 400 block of Lee Road 237, Smiths.
- Anthony Douglas Marshall, 30, was arrested and charged with first-degree sodomy, sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old, material harmful to minors and 10 counts of possession of child pornography.
- Biron Ontonial Lopez-Godinez, 23, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault.
- Heather Clein Mueller, 47, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
- Cordarious Merell Wright, 27, was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.
- Louis Warren Burrell, 27, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported in the 1300 block of 15th Street Southwest.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT
- Theft of a vehicle was reported by a resident of 10th Place in Alexander City.
CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
- Renard Orlando Brown, 21, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
