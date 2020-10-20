 Skip to main content
Police reports from Oct. 20
Police reports from Oct. 20

LEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

  • Third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass were reported in the 600 block of Lee Road 240, Salem. 
  • First-degree theft of property was reported at 946 Lee Rd. 147, Opelika. 
  • Joshua Brandon Woodall, 28, was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. 
  • Darienus Terrell Finley, 33, was arrested and charged with drug trafficking. 
  • Rossie Ren Mandler, 30, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, four counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of illegal possession of prescription drugs. 
  • Sara Jeanette McCants, 29, was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence (reckless endangerment) and driving under the influence (alcohol). 
  • Juan Carlos Vareta Rodriguez, 40, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 
  • Jeremiah Henry Kelley, 43, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of drug paraphernalia and alias write of FTA/DWLS. 
  • Richard Kyle Lott, 23, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. 
  • Josephine Dean Upchurch, 23, was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION

  • Shaquetta Shantae Menefield was arrested and charged with public intoxication and failure to appear. 
  • Carlos Angel Salazar, 19, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 
  • Nikki Marilag Back, 23, of Montgomery, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 
  • Brandy Lynn Helms, 45, of Auburn, was arrested on Elmore County warrants charging Helms with theft by fraudulent leasing and second-degree unlawful imprisonment. 
  • Kevin Andrew Roberts was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 
  • Matthew David Kimberly, 22, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 
  • Alvalardo Alex Perez-Lopez was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 
  • Cesar Amelcar Perez-Perez, 27, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree assault. 
  • Maynor Perez-Perez, 23, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree assault. 
  • Ayden Olender Tarrant-Willis was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 
  • Theft of property was reported in the 900 block of North Donahue Drive. 
  • Theft of property (unlocked vehicle) was reported twice in the 1000 block of Dekalb Street. 
  • Theft of property was reported in the 1000 block of Opelika Road. 
  • Theft of property was reported in the 2000 block of South College Street. 
  • Theft of property was reported in the 1900 block of South College Street. 
  • Discharge firearm into an occupied vehicle and aggravated assault (non-family, gun) were reported in the 500 block of Shelton Mill Road. 
  • First-degree burglary and second-degree assault were reported in the 1100 block of Gentry Drive. 

OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Discharge firearm into an occupied dwelling occurred in the 1300 block of South Long Street. 
  • Dimas Stacey Chilel Lopez, 20, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. 
  • Eddie Lewis Tolbert, 58, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. 
  • Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle occurred at LaQuinta Inn and Suites, 3151 Capps Landing. 
  • Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle occurred in the 300 block of South Sixth Street.

LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Shooting into an occupied dwelling was reported in the 1300 block of 15th Street Southwest. 

VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft were reported in the 800 block of Fairwood Drive. 
  • Shooting into an unoccupied vehicle was reported in the 5700 block of 19th Avenue. 
  • Mario Lorenzo Tucker, 39, of Valley, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

  • Edward Keafer III, 37, of Cusseta, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and two counts of failure to appear. 
  • Sandra Waites, 75, of Valley, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. 
