Police reports from Oct. 20

LEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
- Third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass were reported in the 600 block of Lee Road 240, Salem.
- First-degree theft of property was reported at 946 Lee Rd. 147, Opelika.
- Joshua Brandon Woodall, 28, was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
- Darienus Terrell Finley, 33, was arrested and charged with drug trafficking.
- Rossie Ren Mandler, 30, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, four counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of illegal possession of prescription drugs.
- Sara Jeanette McCants, 29, was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence (reckless endangerment) and driving under the influence (alcohol).
- Juan Carlos Vareta Rodriguez, 40, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
- Jeremiah Henry Kelley, 43, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of drug paraphernalia and alias write of FTA/DWLS.
- Richard Kyle Lott, 23, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Josephine Dean Upchurch, 23, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
AUBURN POLICE DIVISION
- Shaquetta Shantae Menefield was arrested and charged with public intoxication and failure to appear.
- Carlos Angel Salazar, 19, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
- Nikki Marilag Back, 23, of Montgomery, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
- Brandy Lynn Helms, 45, of Auburn, was arrested on Elmore County warrants charging Helms with theft by fraudulent leasing and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
- Kevin Andrew Roberts was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
- Matthew David Kimberly, 22, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
- Alvalardo Alex Perez-Lopez was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
- Cesar Amelcar Perez-Perez, 27, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree assault.
- Maynor Perez-Perez, 23, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree assault.
- Ayden Olender Tarrant-Willis was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
- Theft of property was reported in the 900 block of North Donahue Drive.
- Theft of property (unlocked vehicle) was reported twice in the 1000 block of Dekalb Street.
- Theft of property was reported in the 1000 block of Opelika Road.
- Theft of property was reported in the 2000 block of South College Street.
- Theft of property was reported in the 1900 block of South College Street.
- Discharge firearm into an occupied vehicle and aggravated assault (non-family, gun) were reported in the 500 block of Shelton Mill Road.
- First-degree burglary and second-degree assault were reported in the 1100 block of Gentry Drive.
OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Discharge firearm into an occupied dwelling occurred in the 1300 block of South Long Street.
- Dimas Stacey Chilel Lopez, 20, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
- Eddie Lewis Tolbert, 58, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
- Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle occurred at LaQuinta Inn and Suites, 3151 Capps Landing.
- Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle occurred in the 300 block of South Sixth Street.
LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Shooting into an occupied dwelling was reported in the 1300 block of 15th Street Southwest.
VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft were reported in the 800 block of Fairwood Drive.
- Shooting into an unoccupied vehicle was reported in the 5700 block of 19th Avenue.
- Mario Lorenzo Tucker, 39, of Valley, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
- Edward Keafer III, 37, of Cusseta, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and two counts of failure to appear.
- Sandra Waites, 75, of Valley, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
