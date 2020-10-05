 Skip to main content
Police reports from Oct. 5
Police reports from Oct. 5

VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Second-degree theft (Glock pistol) was reported in the 400 block of Denna Drive. 
  • Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Fob James Drive. 
  • Second-degree theft (Ruger pistol) was reported in the 2500 block of 55th Steet. 
  • First-degree theft was reported in the 3200 block of Hopewell Road. 
  • Deok Hwan Kim, 29, of Cusseta, was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 
  • Jeremy Charles Christie, 31, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 

CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

  • Karen Blake Drake, 50, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol) and resisting arrest. 
