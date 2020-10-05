Police reports from Oct. 5

VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Second-degree theft (Glock pistol) was reported in the 400 block of Denna Drive.
- Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Fob James Drive.
- Second-degree theft (Ruger pistol) was reported in the 2500 block of 55th Steet.
- First-degree theft was reported in the 3200 block of Hopewell Road.
- Deok Hwan Kim, 29, of Cusseta, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
- Jeremy Charles Christie, 31, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
- Karen Blake Drake, 50, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol) and resisting arrest.
