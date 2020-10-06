 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police reports from Oct. 6
0 comments

Police reports from Oct. 6

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION

  • Forgery was reported in the 700 block of East Glenn Avenue. 
  • Forgery was reported in the 1500 block of East University Drive. 
  • Forgery was reported in the 1600 block of East Glenn Avenue. 
  • Indecent exposure was reported in the 400 block of Perry Street. 
  • First-degree rape (delayed/acquaintance) was reported. 
  • Theft of property was reported in the 400 block of South Gay Street. 
  • Theft of property was reported in the 800 block of West Longleaf Drive. 
  • Theft of property was reported in the 1700 block of South College Street. 
  • Discharge firearm into an unoccupied dwelling or vehicle was reported in the 600 block of Lee Road 191. 
  • Third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 3000 block of Lee Road 10. 
  • Third-degree criminal trespass, first-degree criminal mischief, public intoxication and obstructing governmental operations were reported in the 1100 block of South College Street. 
  • Corey Michael Arnold was arrested and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct. 
  • Zachary Landon McCrary, 22, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 
  • Sara Grace Eltz was arrested and charged with public intoxication and giving false identification to law enforcement officer. 
  • Sandy James Godwin was arrested and charged with public intoxication and obstructing governmental operations. 
  • Alonzo Lopez Lopez, 28, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 
  • Edgar Eduardo Godinez Garcia, 28, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 

VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Second-degree criminal trespass and fourth-degree theft were reported in the 2300 block of 31st Street. 
  • Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle and third-degree theft were reported in the 1700 block of Seoul Garden Way. 
  • Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle, second-degree theft and identity theft were reported in the 10 block of Lower Street. 
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert