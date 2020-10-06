Police reports from Oct. 6

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION
- Forgery was reported in the 700 block of East Glenn Avenue.
- Forgery was reported in the 1500 block of East University Drive.
- Forgery was reported in the 1600 block of East Glenn Avenue.
- Indecent exposure was reported in the 400 block of Perry Street.
- First-degree rape (delayed/acquaintance) was reported.
- Theft of property was reported in the 400 block of South Gay Street.
- Theft of property was reported in the 800 block of West Longleaf Drive.
- Theft of property was reported in the 1700 block of South College Street.
- Discharge firearm into an unoccupied dwelling or vehicle was reported in the 600 block of Lee Road 191.
- Third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 3000 block of Lee Road 10.
- Third-degree criminal trespass, first-degree criminal mischief, public intoxication and obstructing governmental operations were reported in the 1100 block of South College Street.
- Corey Michael Arnold was arrested and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
- Zachary Landon McCrary, 22, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
- Sara Grace Eltz was arrested and charged with public intoxication and giving false identification to law enforcement officer.
- Sandy James Godwin was arrested and charged with public intoxication and obstructing governmental operations.
- Alonzo Lopez Lopez, 28, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
- Edgar Eduardo Godinez Garcia, 28, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Second-degree criminal trespass and fourth-degree theft were reported in the 2300 block of 31st Street.
- Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle and third-degree theft were reported in the 1700 block of Seoul Garden Way.
- Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle, second-degree theft and identity theft were reported in the 10 block of Lower Street.
