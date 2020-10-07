 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police reports from Oct. 7
0 comments

Police reports from Oct. 7

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights

OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 1700 block of Hurst Street. 
  • Florentino Estbyn Lopez, 26, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. 
  • Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 2900 block of Stillwood Way. 
  • First-degree theft of property occurred in the 600 block of Highfield Court. 
  • Second-degree theft of property occurred at Red Carpet Inn, 1015 Columbus Pkwy. 
  • First-degree theft of property occurred at S&S Termite and Pest Control, 1406 Fitzpatrick Ave.

VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • First-degree burglary and second-degree assault were reported in the 6000 block of 19th Avenue. 

CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

  • Keith England, 28, of Mobile, was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana. 
  • Kieshaw Shamburger, 29, of Mobile, was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana. 
  • Corderro Brown, 29, of Mobile, was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana. 
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert