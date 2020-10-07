Police reports from Oct. 7

OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 1700 block of Hurst Street.
- Florentino Estbyn Lopez, 26, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
- Second-degree theft of property occurred in the 2900 block of Stillwood Way.
- First-degree theft of property occurred in the 600 block of Highfield Court.
- Second-degree theft of property occurred at Red Carpet Inn, 1015 Columbus Pkwy.
- First-degree theft of property occurred at S&S Termite and Pest Control, 1406 Fitzpatrick Ave.
VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- First-degree burglary and second-degree assault were reported in the 6000 block of 19th Avenue.
CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
- Keith England, 28, of Mobile, was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana.
- Kieshaw Shamburger, 29, of Mobile, was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana.
- Corderro Brown, 29, of Mobile, was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana.
