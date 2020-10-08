 Skip to main content
Police reports from Oct. 8
LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Todricas Deontae Askew, 39, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with larceny/theft shoplifting, resisting arrest and attempting to elude. 

VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle and third-degree theft were reported in the 300 block of Church Street. 
  • Brittany Shanice Moreland, 30, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. 
