Police reports from Oct. 8

LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Todricas Deontae Askew, 39, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with larceny/theft shoplifting, resisting arrest and attempting to elude.
VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle and third-degree theft were reported in the 300 block of Church Street.
- Brittany Shanice Moreland, 30, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
