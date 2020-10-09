Police reports from Oct. 9

LEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
- Second-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary were reported at 9870 Lee Rd. 240, Smiths.
- Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported at 306 Lee Rd. 388, Salem.
- First-degree criminal trespass was reported at 7900 Lee Rd. 252, Opelika.
- Second-degree theft of property was reported at 3300 Lee Rd. 148, Opelika.
- Second-degree theft of property and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle were reported in the 300 block of Lee Road 456, Phenix City.
- Menacing and torture/willful abuse of child were reported in Notasulga.
- First-degree theft of property was reported in the 2400 block of Lee Road 166, Opelika.
- Carolyn Rice, 62, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
- Justin William Henderson, 29, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property.
- Adam Charlton Howard, 43, was arrested and charged with drug trafficking, two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer, first-degree possession of marijuana and firearms license required.
AUBURN POLICE DIVISION
- Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Webster Road.
- Jordan Lynne Evans, 22, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (combined substance).
CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
- Collin Shaw McCallister-Sullivan, 28, of Montgomery, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
