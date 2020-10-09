 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police reports from Oct. 9
0 comments

Police reports from Oct. 9

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights

LEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

  • Second-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary were reported at 9870 Lee Rd. 240, Smiths. 
  • Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported at 306 Lee Rd. 388, Salem. 
  • First-degree criminal trespass was reported at 7900 Lee Rd. 252, Opelika.
  • Second-degree theft of property was reported at 3300 Lee Rd. 148, Opelika.
  • Second-degree theft of property and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle were reported in the 300 block of Lee Road 456, Phenix City. 
  • Menacing and torture/willful abuse of child were reported in Notasulga. 
  • First-degree theft of property was reported in the 2400 block of Lee Road 166, Opelika. 
  • Carolyn Rice, 62, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 
  • Justin William Henderson, 29, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property. 
  • Adam Charlton Howard, 43, was arrested and charged with drug trafficking, two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer, first-degree possession of marijuana and firearms license required. 

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION

  • Theft from unlocked vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Webster Road. 
  • Jordan Lynne Evans, 22, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (combined substance). 

CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

  • Collin Shaw McCallister-Sullivan, 28, of Montgomery, was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert