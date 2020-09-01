 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police reports from Sept. 1
0 comments

Police reports from Sept. 1

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Police lights

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION

  • An Auburn 23-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence (any substance). 
  • An Auburn 18-year-old was arrested and charged with illegal possession of prescription drugs. 

OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • First-degree theft of property occurred at Home Depot, 2190 Tiger Town Pkwy. 
  • Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 300 block of Jordan's Gate Drive. 

VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 4300 block of County Road 388. 
  • Discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling was reported in the 100 block of Woodland Avenue. 
  • Anthony Craig Simmons, 33, of Salem, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substnce. 
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert