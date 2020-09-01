Police reports from Sept. 1

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION
- An Auburn 23-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence (any substance).
- An Auburn 18-year-old was arrested and charged with illegal possession of prescription drugs.
OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT
- First-degree theft of property occurred at Home Depot, 2190 Tiger Town Pkwy.
- Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 300 block of Jordan's Gate Drive.
VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 4300 block of County Road 388.
- Discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling was reported in the 100 block of Woodland Avenue.
- Anthony Craig Simmons, 33, of Salem, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substnce.
