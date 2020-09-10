 Skip to main content
Police reports from Sept. 10
Police lights

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION

  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of Wire Road. 
  • Theft of property and criminal mischief were reported in the 2400 block of Furlong Trail. 
  • Michael Aria Salvatore Jr., was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 

OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 200 block of Jeter Avenue. 
  • Criminal possession of a forged instrument and theft occurred at Moe's Southwest Grill, 2574 Enterprise Dr.
  • Keon Kendell Jones, 19, of Phenix City, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property. 

LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • First-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported in the 2800 block of Phillips Road. 

VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 6400 block of Cleveland Road. 

CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

  • Edward Patton, 43, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. 
