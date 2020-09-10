Police reports from Sept. 10

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of Wire Road.
- Theft of property and criminal mischief were reported in the 2400 block of Furlong Trail.
- Michael Aria Salvatore Jr., was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 200 block of Jeter Avenue.
- Criminal possession of a forged instrument and theft occurred at Moe's Southwest Grill, 2574 Enterprise Dr.
- Keon Kendell Jones, 19, of Phenix City, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property.
LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT
- First-degree possession of a forged instrument was reported in the 2800 block of Phillips Road.
VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 6400 block of Cleveland Road.
CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
- Edward Patton, 43, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
