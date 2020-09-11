Police reports from Sept. 11

OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 1100 block of Deer Tract Road. Three cars were broken into.
- A robbery of an individual occurred at about 8 p.m. on Sept. 4 but was reported Thursday. The victim received minor injuries in the incident and knows the offenders.
LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT
- First-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 1000 block of South First Avenue.
- Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 500 block of North Eighth Avenue.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT
- A resident of Wildlife Road in Camp Hill filed a report for theft of property.
CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
- Nathaniel Clark, 19, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and attempting to elude law enforcement.
- Tanner Williams, 20, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with second-degree theft of property.
- Markedrick Floyd, 38, of Valley, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of failure to appear.
