 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police reports from Sept. 11
0 comments

Police reports from Sept. 11

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Police lights

OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft occurred in the 1100 block of Deer Tract Road. Three cars were broken into. 
  • A robbery of an individual occurred at about 8 p.m. on Sept. 4 but was reported Thursday. The victim received minor injuries in the incident and knows the offenders. 

LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • First-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 1000 block of South First Avenue. 
  • Second-degree criminal mischief was reported in the 500 block of North Eighth Avenue. 

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

  • A resident of Wildlife Road in Camp Hill filed a report for theft of property.

CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

  • Nathaniel Clark, 19, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and attempting to elude law enforcement. 
  • Tanner Williams, 20, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with second-degree theft of property. 
  • Markedrick Floyd, 38, of Valley, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of failure to appear. 
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert