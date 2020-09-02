 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police reports from Sept. 2
0 comments

Police reports from Sept. 2

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Police lights

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION

  • Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Harmon Drive. 
  • Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Richland Road. 
  • Theft of property (unlocked vehicle) was reported in the 700 block of Aspen Heights Lane. 
  • Theft of property was reported in the 1700 block of South College Street. 

OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • First-degree theft of property was reported at Harvest Thrift Store, 2510 Pepperell Pkwy. A 1994 Ford Ranger pick-up truck, red in color, was stolen. 
  • A robbery of an individual occurred in the 100 block of Chester Avenue. No injuries were reported and the offender is known to the subject. 

LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Third-degree burglary and second-degree theft were reported in the 1900 block of 22nd Avenue Southwest. 

VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 2200 block of 65th Street. 
  • Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 3300 block of U.S. Highway 29. 
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert