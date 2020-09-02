Police reports from Sept. 2

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION
- Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Harmon Drive.
- Theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Richland Road.
- Theft of property (unlocked vehicle) was reported in the 700 block of Aspen Heights Lane.
- Theft of property was reported in the 1700 block of South College Street.
OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT
- First-degree theft of property was reported at Harvest Thrift Store, 2510 Pepperell Pkwy. A 1994 Ford Ranger pick-up truck, red in color, was stolen.
- A robbery of an individual occurred in the 100 block of Chester Avenue. No injuries were reported and the offender is known to the subject.
LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Third-degree burglary and second-degree theft were reported in the 1900 block of 22nd Avenue Southwest.
VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property were reported in the 2200 block of 65th Street.
- Third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property were reported in the 3300 block of U.S. Highway 29.
