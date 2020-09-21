 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police reports from Sept. 21
0 comments

Police reports from Sept. 21

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION

  • First-degree tape (acquaintance/delayed) was reported in the 2400 block of Pear Tree Road. 
  • Second-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 1600 block of Opelika Road. 
  • Peeping toms was reported in the 300 block of North Donahue drive. 
  • Public lewdness was reported in the 100 block of Wright Street. 
  • Discharge firearm in city limits was reported in the 100 block of East University Drive. 
  • Discharge of weapon was reported in the 2100 block of West Farmville Road. 
  • Theft of service was reported in the 1500 block of Opelika Road. 
  • Jonathan Aubrey Wall was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 
  • Josephis Kwamane Wade was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal trespass. 
  • Trevor Charles Gaines, 19, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (any substance). 
  • Bryson Devonte Jackson, 23, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 
  • Calvin Eugene Butler was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 
  • William Conner Fields, 20, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol) and minor in possession of alcohol. 
  • An Atlanta 29-year-old was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of a sawed off rifle/shotgun, firearms license required and second-degree possession of marijuana. 

OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • First-degree theft of property occurred in the 2600 block of LaFayette Parkway. 
  • Charles Lorenzo Shands, 41, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. 
  • Two incidents of unlawful breaking and entering and theft occurred in the 2900 block of McKinley Drive. 
  • Kevin Lemark Allen, 51, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. 
  • First-degree theft of property occurred in the 300 block of Pleasant Circle. 
  • First-degree theft of property occurred at 3000 Capps Way, Hampton Inn & Suites. There was also a second incident that involved an unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft. 

LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • Divorsky Vandrell Traylor, 28, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with public intoxication. 
  • Brent Marqui Wilson, 30, of Valley, was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and resisting arrest. 
  • Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 2400 block of 16th Court Southwest. 
  • First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1000 block of South First Avenue.
  • Second-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 600 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway. 
  • First-degree theft of property and unlawful breaking of a motor vehicle were reported in the 600 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway. 
  • Second-degree theft of property and unlawful breaking of a motor vehicle were reported in the 5000 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway. 

VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

  • First-degree theft of property was reported in the 2000 block of 40th Street. 
  • Attempted breaking and entering a vehicle and possession of burglars tools were reported in the 600 block of Sydney Street. 
  • Terroristic threats was reported in the 1200 block of County Road 196. 

CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

  • Lemarco Q. Burkett, 24, of Montgomery, was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and carrying a pistol without permit. 
  • Randall L. Daniels, 37, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol). 
  • Mercedes M. Garcia, 29, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, obstructing governmental operations, carrying a pistol without a permit and drug paraphernalia. 

**Reports will be updated as they become available.**

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert