Police reports from Sept. 21

AUBURN POLICE DIVISION
- First-degree tape (acquaintance/delayed) was reported in the 2400 block of Pear Tree Road.
- Second-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 1600 block of Opelika Road.
- Peeping toms was reported in the 300 block of North Donahue drive.
- Public lewdness was reported in the 100 block of Wright Street.
- Discharge firearm in city limits was reported in the 100 block of East University Drive.
- Discharge of weapon was reported in the 2100 block of West Farmville Road.
- Theft of service was reported in the 1500 block of Opelika Road.
- Jonathan Aubrey Wall was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
- Josephis Kwamane Wade was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal trespass.
- Trevor Charles Gaines, 19, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (any substance).
- Bryson Devonte Jackson, 23, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
- Calvin Eugene Butler was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
- William Conner Fields, 20, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol) and minor in possession of alcohol.
- An Atlanta 29-year-old was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of a sawed off rifle/shotgun, firearms license required and second-degree possession of marijuana.
OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT
- First-degree theft of property occurred in the 2600 block of LaFayette Parkway.
- Charles Lorenzo Shands, 41, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
- Two incidents of unlawful breaking and entering and theft occurred in the 2900 block of McKinley Drive.
- Kevin Lemark Allen, 51, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
- First-degree theft of property occurred in the 300 block of Pleasant Circle.
- First-degree theft of property occurred at 3000 Capps Way, Hampton Inn & Suites. There was also a second incident that involved an unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft.
LANETT POLICE DEPARTMENT
- Divorsky Vandrell Traylor, 28, of Opelika, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
- Brent Marqui Wilson, 30, of Valley, was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.
- Second-degree theft of property was reported in the 2400 block of 16th Court Southwest.
- First-degree theft of property was reported in the 1000 block of South First Avenue.
- Second-degree criminal trespass was reported in the 600 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway.
- First-degree theft of property and unlawful breaking of a motor vehicle were reported in the 600 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway.
- Second-degree theft of property and unlawful breaking of a motor vehicle were reported in the 5000 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway.
VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
- First-degree theft of property was reported in the 2000 block of 40th Street.
- Attempted breaking and entering a vehicle and possession of burglars tools were reported in the 600 block of Sydney Street.
- Terroristic threats was reported in the 1200 block of County Road 196.
CHAMBERS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
- Lemarco Q. Burkett, 24, of Montgomery, was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and carrying a pistol without permit.
- Randall L. Daniels, 37, of LaFayette, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
- Mercedes M. Garcia, 29, of Lanett, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, obstructing governmental operations, carrying a pistol without a permit and drug paraphernalia.
